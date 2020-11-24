The Columbus Blue Jackets said Tuesday that several players recently tested positive for COVID-19 while preparing for the new season and went into quarantine.

The club has closed off-ice facilities at its training center as a precautionary measure and will keep them off-limits through the Thanksgiving holiday.

NHL facilities are open to players for voluntary workouts while the league and union hammer out a deal to begin the 2021 season. The sides have targeted a Jan. 1 start, though that is appearing more unlikely without an agreement in place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.