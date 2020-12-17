The Florida Panthers have agreed to a one-year contract with winger Anthony Duclair, general manager Bill Zito announced Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Duclair will make $1.7 million in 2020-21.

Duclair was an All-Star for the first time last season while posting a career-high 23 goals for the Ottawa Senators.

"Anthony is a dynamic and highly skilled player who is capable of being a dependable offensive contributor for our team," Zito said in a statement. "He possesses tremendous speed and goal scoring ability and earned an opportunity to be named an NHL All-Star last season. We're excited to welcome Anthony and look forward to what he can add to our team."

Duclair, 25, has 79 goals and 83 assists in 353 career games with the Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers.