Deryk Engelland on Tuesday became the latest NHL veteran to step away from hockey before players report to training camps to prepare for a shortened 2021 season.

The 38-year-old is moving on after 11 seasons to take a role with the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Engelland was the Golden Knights' first local player, selected in the expansion draft after living in Las Vegas for most of his career.

Owner Bill Foley called the rugged defenseman a "no-ego, selfless, hardworking player who has an unwavering commitment to protecting those who are unable to protect themselves."

Engelland was part of Vegas' Stanley Cup Final run in its inaugural 2017-18 season. He declined offers from the front office to be traded at the 2020 deadline when it was clear he wasn't going to be a regular part of the lineup.