One of the NHL's most controversial rules is getting a tweak: Starting in 2021, a player's skate will not have to be in contact with the blue line to be considered onside.

The "plane" designation means players will no longer have to drag their skates along the ice as they cross into their attacking zone, and it could help reduce coach's challenges. Last season, there were 75 coach's challenges for offside, with 56 overturned, per Scouting the Refs.

The new language for Rule 83.1 reads: "A player is onside when either of his skates are in contact with the blue line, or on his own side of the line, at the instant the puck completely crosses the leading edge of the blue line."

The change was announced by the NHL and NHLPA on Tuesday, along with updated health and safety protocols for the 2020-21 season. The NHL is dropping the puck on Jan. 13 for a condensed 56-game schedule that should see the Stanley Cup awarded in July.

The NHL says it will announce the names of players who test positive for COVID-19 during the season, doing away with the "unfit to play" designation the league used during its summer bubble tournament.

Following a COVID-19 diagnosis, players must follow isolation guidelines consistent with their local public health regulations. Players must be cleared by a cardiologist and team physician before returning to the ice.

Teammates identified as close contacts won't be required to quarantine -- as long as they personally test negative and remain asymptomatic.

Among other changes for this season: Coaches will be required to wear face masks on the bench, and team practices will not be open to the public.

The biggest adjustments involve the league's travel policy. The NHL temporarily realigned to four divisions -- including a group of the seven Canadian teams -- to help minimize travel. The entire regular season will consist solely of divisional play.

There will be one hotel designated in each NHL city where road teams will stay. Players will each get their own room (no more road roommates), and housekeepers are not allowed to enter rooms during the stay. In addition, all members of the team's traveling party are banned from dining at restaurants, going into shops or using transportation that is not directly provided by the team; all meals will be served at the team hotel.

NHL teams will be required to reserve two additional hotel rooms for each stay, with a checkout date after the team is scheduled to depart, to host any member of the traveling party who might need to stay behind to quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test.

The NHL and NHLPA's protocols are as comprehensive as they are specific. Players are asked not to carpool to the rink, and it is recommended that they not touch buttons in elevators.