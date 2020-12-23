NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free agent goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to a three-year, $8.4 million contract. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal for the Devils' No. 1 goaltender.

Blackwood will earn $1.48 million this coming season. His salary will jump to $2.8 million the following season and $4.12 million in 2022-23.

Blackwood posted a 22-14-8 record with a 2.77 goals-against average and three shutouts in a season that was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic and later restarted by going straight into the playoffs with 24 teams. The recently turned 24-year-old had a .915 save percentage.

The Devils went 28-29-12, missing the playoffs.

Blackwood will be backed up by veteran goalie Corey Crawford who signed a two-year, $7.8-million deal with New Jersey this offseason after years in Chicago.

The Devils parted ways with longtime netminder Cory Schneider via buyout in October.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.