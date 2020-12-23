The NHL has postponed the outdoor Stadium Series game in North Carolina that was expected to be played in February.

The announcement was made Wednesday as the league firms up its full schedule for a season that will be shortened to 56 regular-season games for each team because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Carolina Hurricanes had been scheduled to host the annual Stadium Series game on Feb. 20 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

The NHL says the game will be played in North Carolina at another time.