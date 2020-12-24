The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Anthony Cirelli to a three-year, $14.4 million contract, general manager Julien BriseBois announced Thursday.

Cirelli, 23, finished his entry-level contract in 2019-20 while posting a career-high 44 points for the Stanley Cup-champion Lightning. He had nine points during the playoff run, scoring the winning goal in overtime to propel Tampa Bay into the Stanley Cup Final.

He has been anchoring the second line for the Lightning, adding balance to an offense that appeared top-heavy with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov playing on the top line before Kucherov was determined to need hip surgery, which will rule him out for the upcoming regular season.