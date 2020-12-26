The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with center Carl Soderberg, the team announced Saturday.

Soderberg, 35, posted 35 points in his lone season with the Arizona Coyotes, who acquired the center in a June 2019 trade with the Colorado Avalanche.

"Carl is an experienced center who plays a strong two-way game and adds an element of size to our group of centermen," Blackhawks president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement. "He has shown the ability to score and match up, which is critical in today's game, and he also brings consistency and versatility to the team, evidenced by his usage on both special teams as well as even-strength play."

Soderberg has 103 goals and 177 assists in 552 career games with the Coyotes, Avalanche and Boston Bruins, who drafted him in the second round in 2004.