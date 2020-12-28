The Montreal Canadiens have signed Corey Perry to a one-year, $750,000 deal, the team announced Monday.

The 35-year-old forward spent last season with the Dallas Stars and tallied five goals and 16 assists in 57 regular-season games. He added five goals and four assists in the playoffs as the Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final before losing in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Montreal hopes to see that postseason production out of Perry. The Canadiens have not advanced past the first round since 2015.

A first-round pick of Anaheim in 2003, Perry spent the first 14 years of his career with the Ducks before joining the Stars last season.