Sources: NHL plans outdoor games at Lake Tahoe

The NHL is planning to have a set of outdoor games in Lake Tahoe in February.

The Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers will each play games in a two-day event hosted by Edgewood Tahoe Resort, league sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Sportsnet was the first to report about the event.

Fans won't be allowed in attendance. Instead, the league is hoping the series will serve as a broadcast spectacle -- and engage fans during an already unusual season. The NHL canceled the Winter Classic (Minneapolis), outdoor game (Raleigh, North Carolina) and All-Star Weekend (Sunrise, Florida) this year to accommodate a condensed 56-game season with temporary divisional realignment.

The Avalanche are scheduled to play the Golden Knights on Feb. 20 and the Bruins are scheduled against the Flyers on Feb. 21. Both contests will be nationally televised on NBC.

The NHL wanted to create a signature event for the 2020-21 season and did exploratory trips to Lake Louise, Alberta, and Park City, Utah, before it settled on Lake Tahoe as the destination.