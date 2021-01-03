The Chicago Blackhawks and center Dylan Strome have agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract extension, the team announced Sunday.

Strome, 23, had 12 goals and 26 assists for the Blackhawks last season, a drop from career highs of 20 goals and 37 assists in 2018-19, when he was traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the Blackhawks. He added two goals and an assist in nine playoff games last season.

"We believe Dylan is ready to take the next step in his career and build off the strides he has made in his first two years in Chicago," general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman said in a statement. "He has great offensive instincts and brings creativity and skill to our team. We are thrilled he is now signed and able to join us tomorrow for the start of training camp."

With captain Jonathan Toews sidelined by an illness and forwards Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander out with injuries, the play of Strome is more important than ever for Chicago.

A first-round pick (No. 3 overall) by Arizona in 2015, Strome has 36 goals and 69 assists in 164 career NHL games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.