The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed right winger Oliver Bjorkstrand to a five-year, $27 million extension, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced Wednesday.

The deal links Bjorkstrand to the Blue Jackets through the 2025-26 season. He had one season remaining on his current contract.

Bjorkstrand, 25, led the Blue Jackets in goals (21), game-winning goals (five) and multipoint outings (11) and finished third in shots (162) while playing in only 49 regular-season games. He missed the final weeks of the regular season after suffering a sprained and fractured ankle in February but returned for the Blue Jackets' playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bjorkstrand had three goals during the five-game series loss.

He also missed the majority of January with a rib/cartilage contusion and oblique strain.

"Oliver is a gifted player that has shown steady improvement throughout [his] career to this point and we couldn't be happier that he will be a Blue Jacket for a very long time," Kekalainen said in a statement. "He is a dangerous offensive player, and we believe he will be an even more impactful player for us as he continues to develop and mature in this league."

Bjorkstrand is entering his sixth NHL season after the Blue Jackets selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft. He has posted 65 goals and 68 assists in 246 career games.

