The Dallas Stars will open their season Jan. 22 at home against the Nashville Predators after their first four games had to be rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

In training camp, 17 members of the Stars tested positive for COVID-19, which forced the team to shut down its facilities for several days.

The NHL previously said that most of the Dallas players were asymptomatic and that all of them "are currently recovering without complication."

The defending Western Conference champions were scheduled to open their season with a road trip to Florida consisting of two games against the Panthers followed by two games against the Lightning. Those games have been rescheduled in February and May.

The NHL did not reveal the identity of those with positive cases in training camp. Now that the regular season has started, the league will reveal the names of players who must miss time due to COVID-19 protocols.