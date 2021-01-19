The Carolina Hurricanes' game at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

"The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game-day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NHL said in a statement.

The teams played Monday night, with the Hurricanes defeating the Predators 4-2. Carolina center Jordan Staal and Nashville forward Mikael Granlund were the only two players on their respective rosters on the NHL's COVID Protocol Related Absences list prior to the game.

This will be the fifth game postponed in the 2020-21 NHL season. The other four games involved the Dallas Stars, who had 17 players test positive for COVID-19 before opening night. The Stars' road games against Florida and Tampa Bay were all postponed. The NHL has a 56-game regular-season schedule this year that featured two-game "homestands" between divisional teams.

The Hurricanes don't return to Nashville until the last weekend of the regular season, May 7-8.