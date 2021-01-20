Carolina Hurricanes games have been postponed through Saturday with five players on the NHL's COVID-19 absence list, the league announced Wednesday.

The announcement calls off two games scheduled against the Florida Panthers, on Thursday and Saturday, and comes after Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators was also postponed.

"As an appropriate precaution, the team's training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for Players until further notice," the NHL said in a statement. "The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Hurricanes' regular season schedule."

The Hurricanes last played Monday, defeating the Predators 4-2. Carolina center Jordan Staal and Nashville forward Mikael Granlund were the only two players on their respective rosters on the NHL's COVID Protocol Related Absences list before that game.

Information from ESPN's Greg Wyshynski was used in this report.