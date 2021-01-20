The Washington Capitals have been fined $100,000 for violation of the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the league announced Wednesday.

It's the first major penalty handed out to a team this season for violating the league's health and safety protocols.

The Capitals' violation involved "social interactions among team members who were in close contact and who were not wearing face coverings."

Washington lost in overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. The Capitals' next scheduled game is Friday at home against the Buffalo Sabres.

Teams were put on notice before the season that failure to adhere to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols would result in penalties.

"Established violations of, and/or lack of compliance with, the COVID-19 protocol will result in significant club and individual sanctions, including potential forfeiture of games, fines and reimbursements of expenses, loss of draft choices, and/or ineligibility for participation in training activities," the league said in its official COVID-19 protocols handbook.

Concerns about compliance are reported to the team's "facility compliance officer" or directly to the NHL. Players can also contact their NHLPA divisional player representatives if they have concerns regarding compliance.

The Capitals were one of two teams, along with Montreal, to not have an update regarding COVID protocol-related absences on the NHL's official manifest Wednesday.