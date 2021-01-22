        <
          Winnipeg Jets place Patrik Laine, Nate Thompson on injured reserve

          4:54 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The Jets placed forwards Patrik Laine and Nate Thompson on injured reserve Friday.

          Laine has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. The second overall pick in the 2016 draft, Laine had two goals and an assist in the Jets' season opener before being sidelined.

          Thompson suffered a lower-body injury Thursday in a win over the Ottawa Senators. He has been held pointless through four games.

          Winnipeg added defenseman Dylan DeMelo to the active roster.

          The Jets complete a three-game series against Ottawa on Saturday night.