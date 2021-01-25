NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Nashville Predators goaltender Connor Ingram is voluntarily taking part in the NHL/NHL Players' Association's player assistance program, keeping him away from the team during that time.

The NHL and NHLPA announced Ingram's decision Monday and said there will be no further comment.

Ingram, 23, is Nashville's third goalie this season behind Juuse Saros and Pekka Rinne.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound goalie from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, played 33 games last season with the Predators' AHL affiliate in Milwaukee. He has yet to appear in an NHL game.