The San Jose Sharks finally know when they are returning home.

The team said Wednesday that it will return to the Shark Tank in San Jose for home games against the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 13 and 15 and play the remainder of the home schedule there without fans.

The Sharks will still play their first two scheduled home games of the season in Arizona against the Vegas Golden Knights next week, even though Santa Clara County lifted its ban on contact sports earlier this week.

The team said it needs to work out several health and safety issues before returning to the Bay Area.