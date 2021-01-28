The Metropolitan Riveters are pulling out of the National Women's Hockey League's Lake Placid tournament due to "health and safety concerns" related to COVID-19, multiple sources told ESPN.

An official announcement and a revised schedule are expected later on Thursday. Sources said the team can either remain in Lake Placid for the remainder of the tournament or pack up and leave the bubble.

The Riveters were removed from a scheduled game on Wednesday night against the Buffalo Beauts, with the Toronto Six taking their place. The NWHL said that the change was "made in line with the NWHL's medical protocols prioritizing the health and safety of all participants during this season in Lake Placid."

The Riveters were scheduled to play Buffalo on Thursday night.

The NWHL is holding its 2020-21 regular season and postseason in Lake Placid due to concerns about COVID. Games are held inside an empty arena. The remaining five teams are taking part in a round-robin before the playoffs, with the Isobel Cup final scheduled for Feb. 5.