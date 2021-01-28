Multiple members of the Vegas Golden Knights are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, resulting in Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Blues being postponed.

The NHL said a player and another member of the Vegas coaching staff have entered the protocol, and that the team's training facilities have been indefinitely closed "effective immediately."

The league said it is currently reviewing Vegas' schedule and will make a decision on next week's games "in the next 24-48 hours."

The Knights lost to the Blues on Tuesday night without any regular members of their coaching staff behind the bench, as they self-isolated "out of an abundance of caution" after a member of that staff tested positive.

Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon and coaches from the AHL's Henderson Golden Knights oversaw the game and would have coached again Thursday night.

"The decision was made by the League's, NHLPA's and Club's medical groups after recent tests warranted more caution while the League continues to analyze test results in the coming days," the NHL said in a statement.

"The Golden Knights organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies," the league's statement said.

This is the ninth NHL game to have been postponed due to the COVID-19 protocols, and the first one for either the Blues or Golden Knights.