The Vegas Golden Knights have postponed two more games next week as four members of the team -- including three coaches -- are in isolation with the league's COVID-19 protocol, it was announced Friday.

Games against the San Jose Sharks on Monday and Wednesday will be rescheduled for later in the season, the league said. Thursday's game against St. Louis was also postponed.

The league on Thursday said a player also was in the protocol.

The Golden Knights' off-ice player areas at the practice facility have been closed indefinitely.

"The Golden Knights organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies," the team said in a statement.

That brings the total to 11 NHL games to have been postponed due to the COVID-19 protocols.

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski contributed to this report.