RALEIGH, N.C. -- Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek left Saturday night's 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Mrazek went down 2 minutes, 47 seconds into the game after being bumped by teammate Max McCormick, knocking the net out of place.

Mrazek received medical attention briefly on the ice before skating off while holding his right wrist.

James Reimer entered in place of Mrazek and stopped 10 of 11 shots in his second appearance of the season.

Counting Saturday, Mrazek, 28, has played in four of Carolina's five games this season. He was 2-1-0 in the first three games with two shutouts, 63 saves and a 1.00 goals-against average.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.