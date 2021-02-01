The New Jersey Devils have postponed their next three games this week as 10 players are currently on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol-related absences list.

The Devils' games on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4 at the Pittsburgh Penguins were postponed, as was their Feb. 6 game at home against the New York Rangers. This brings the total number of games postponed in the 2020-21 NHL season to 14 since it began on Jan. 13.

The Devils had traveled to Pittsburgh and will remain there for an undetermined amount of time this week.

The NHL announced that four additional players were added to the Devils' COVID-19 list on Monday. The list currently includes goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, who hasn't played since Jan. 19; as well as forwards Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen, Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Pavel Zacha and Travis Zajac.

Also listed are goalie Aaron Dell, defenseman Sami Vatanen (travel quarantine) and defenseman Connor Carrick, who left the team to be with his wife, Lexi, for the birth of their first child.

Johnsson, Kuokkanen, McLeod and Zacha all played in the Devils' win at the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. The Sabres did not have any players listed as being in the protocol on Monday.

In accordance with NHL rules, the Devils' training facility has been closed until further notice. Their next scheduled game is Feb. 9 at home against the Penguins. The postponed games will be rescheduled.