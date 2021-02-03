Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon has a lower-body injury that will sideline him "week-to-week," coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday.

MacKinnon suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Wild and missed Colorado's victory Tuesday over Minnesota. Bednar did disclose any specifics about the injury.

"Obviously he's a very special player and not any single person can fill that void," Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar said after the 2-1 victory. "I think everybody as a collective group steps up and plays the role that we need them to."

MacKinnon, 25, has two goals and a team-leading 12 assists this season. The four-time All-Star was the runner-up for the Hart Trophy last season, when he scored 35 goals and 93 points in just 69 games.

"We'll figure this out and keep working," Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said before Tuesday's game. "There's no other way to answer this than we're going to keep working."

The injury to MacKinnon is the latest for the short-handed Avalanche (7-3-1), who are tied for first in the West Division with 15 points. Colorado also is without left wing Matt Calvert (upper body), defenseman Erik Johnson (upper body), center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower left leg), defenseman Devon Toews (foot) and goaltender Pavel Francouz (lower body). Calvert and Francouz have been placed on injured reserve.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.