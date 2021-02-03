Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek is out indefinitely after having surgery on his right thumb, general manager Don Waddell said Wednesday.

Mrazek is 2-1, with both wins coming via shutout, and he leads the NHL with a 0.99 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage this season.

The 28-year-old Mrazek suffered the injury when he was bumped by teammate Max McCormick, knocking the net out of place, in the first period of a victory against the Dallas Stars on Jan. 30.

James Reimer has seen action in goal for the Hurricanes since Mrazek was injured.