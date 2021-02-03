The National Women's Hockey League is suspending its Isobel Cup playoffs in Lake Placid, New York, due to "new positive COVID-19 tests and resulting safety concerns for players," it announced Wednesday

An NWHL official said that the season, which started Jan. 23, has not been canceled and that the league is holding out hope that the tournament could be finished at a later date.

The decision to stop playing was made with input from the Olympic Regional Development Authority, which manages the Lake Placid facilities.

The NWHL had gathered its six teams in Lake Placid for a multiweek tournament and postseason. Two teams -- the Metropolitan Riveters and the Connecticut Whale -- had withdrawn from the tournament due to positive COVID-19 tests and concerns about further exposure.

The four remaining teams were scheduled to compete in the single-elimination Isobel Cup semifinals this Thursday, followed by the Isobel Cup Final on Friday. Those games were scheduled to air on NBCSN, giving the NWHL the largest platform it has had in six seasons of operation.

Anya Packer, director of the NWHLPA, said that the players were saddened by the end of the tournament but that "we are respecting the players' safety and well-being" by suspending the season.

The Riveters pulled out of the tournament this past Thursday, confirming multiple cases of COVID-19. The NWHL revised its schedule for the remaining teams: Connecticut, Boston, Buffalo, Minnesota and Toronto. On Monday, the Whale announced the forfeiture of a game against Minnesota and subsequently pulled out of the tournament due to concerns about being exposed to COVID-19.

Sources told ESPN there had been concerns around the Lake Placid "restricted zone" about enforcement of team personnel quarantines and social distancing before and during the tournament.

"It wasn't a true 'bubble,'" one source told ESPN. "A lot of error comes from [poor] communication."

To date, the NWHL has not released any information concerning the number of positive tests among its players or teams.

The suspension of play comes at an unfortunate time for the NWHL, as the league had seen significant audience growth in its streamed games on Twitch heading into the upcoming playoff games on national television.