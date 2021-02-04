Several NHL teams had players added to the league's COVID-19 protocol list on Wednesday.

Five Minnesota players were added, making it six for the Wild. The team also postponed games -- four total -- through Tuesday.

Colorado, which most recently played Minnesota, had one player added.

Four more New Jersey players appeared on the list to get to 17. Buffalo, which played the Devils last weekend, has two more players on it and is up to four.

The Devils had games postponed through Saturday and the Sabres through Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.