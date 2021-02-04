Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger has tested positive for COVID-19 and is entering the league's COVID-19 protocol.

It's the latest setback for a team that has had its games postponed at least through Monday. The team has four players on the COVID-19 list, including star winger Taylor Hall.

Two other teams -- the Devils and Wild -- have also paused their season due to COVID-19 issues. New Jersey has a whopping 17 players on the COVID-19 list.

The last time the Sabres played was back-to-back games against the Devils on Jan. 30 and 31.

Krueger, 61, is in his second season behind the Sabres bench. Buffalo has posted a 4-4-2 mark and is currently sixth in the East Division.

Since the season began Jan. 13, 22 games have been postponed and around 90 players have appeared on the league's COVID-19 protocol-related absence list.

On Thursday, the league announced stricter arena protocols to battle the spread of the virus -- including removing the glass behind the benches to increase air flow.