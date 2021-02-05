The NHL has postponed the Colorado Avalanche's games through Feb. 11.

Colorado becomes the fifth team shut down, joining Vegas, New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota. Dallas and Carolina were put on pause in January because of outbreaks.

The Avalanche currently have two players on the league's COVID-19 list: captain Gabriel Landeskog and forward Tyson Jost. Colorado played the Wild, who now have seven players on the list, three times over the past week and already had had their game scheduled for Thursday night postponed.

There are 40 players from 11 teams on the COVID-19 unavailable list, and the league instituted new protocols Thursday in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.