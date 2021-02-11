After missing almost all of last season with the lingering effects of a concussion, Chicago Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw is again in the concussion protocol.

The team made the announcement Thursday, adding that defenseman Connor Murphy is out 10-14 days with a hip injury.

Shaw has a history of concussions and admitted in January that during the long layoff he considered retirement.

Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said Shaw suffered the injury by being elbowed in the face. The Blackhawks last played Tuesday in Dallas. Colliton, whose own NHL career was cut short by head injuries, said Thursday that "it's terrible, it's tough," that Shaw is back in the protocol.

The feisty Shaw won two Stanley Cups with Chicago and was a fan favorite before being traded to Montreal in 2016. The Blackhawks reacquired him in the summer of 2019. He's got one more season after this one on his contract with a cap hit of $3.9 million.

Murphy didn't skate in Tuesday's game with the injury. He has been arguably the Blackhawks' most consistent defenseman over the past year.