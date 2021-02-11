The Minnesota Wild have been cleared by the NHL to resume team activities.

The Wild will practice Friday at Xcel Energy Center, 10 days after their most recent game. They've had six games postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the team, including Saturday at Los Angeles. Their next scheduled game is Tuesday at Los Angeles.

The Wild have 12 players still listed by the league as being unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols. Forward Marcus Foligno was removed from the list. He was the first player to enter quarantine on Jan. 31.