Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 list.

Stamkos was one of five players added to the NHL's COVID-19 list Friday, but on Sunday no Lightning players were on the list.

The Lightning had listed Stamkos as day-to-day with a lower-body injury before he went on the list. He was unable to play in a 5-2 loss to Florida on Thursday.

The Lightning are scheduled to play the Panthers again on Monday night.

