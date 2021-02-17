The blast of wintry weather in Texas has led to another postponement for the Dallas Stars.

The Stars' game against the Tampa Bay Lightning scheduled for Thursday was postponed on Wednesday.

It's the third consecutive postponement for the Stars, who had a pair of games against Nashville called off after officials in Dallas expressed concern over the games being played with residents experiencing lengthy power outages.

Dallas and Tampa Bay are still scheduled to play Saturday, and temperatures are expected to be above freezing by then.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.