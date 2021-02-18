The NHL's COVID-19 list was down to 13 players Thursday, marking the second-lowest total since the league began publishing it on Jan. 13.

The 13 players are the fewest since there were 12 listed on Jan. 17, and the total continues a steady decline since a league-high 59 players were listed on Feb. 12.

Wild goalie Andrew Hammond was the only new addition in becoming the 15th Minnesota player to appear on the list. His addition came the same day four Wild players were removed from the list: Jonas Brodin, Victor Rask, Carson Soucy and Cam Talbot.

Hammond became the 124th player to appear on the list, which includes those who either test positive, are identified as close contacts or are in mandatory quarantine after traveling from another country.

The Philadelphia Flyers are down to six players listed after forward Morgan Frost was removed after a seven-day stint. Los Angeles Kings forward Andreas Athanasiou was cleared after spending a league-high 21 days on the list.

The drop coincides with enhanced health and safety measures the league introduced over the past two weeks in an attempt to stem further outbreaks.