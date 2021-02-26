The San Jose Sharks have returned to practice and are set to play the St. Louis Blues as scheduled on Saturday night after having one game postponed because a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tomas Hertl was placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, leading to the team canceling practice that day and postponing Thursday's game against Vegas.

With no other players or staff testing positive since then, the Sharks were allowed to return to practice Friday and will host St. Louis the next night.

Coach Bob Boughner says that Hertl is feeling well and has reported no symptoms but that he will miss at least two weeks because of the protocols.