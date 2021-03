Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been placed on the COVID-19 protocols list and is not available for Tuesday's game against the Flyers.

"We didn't have a morning skate this morning due to the NHL's COVID protocol," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.

Crosby leads the team in scoring with seven goals and 11 assists in 20 games. The Penguins are 11-8-1 and in fifth place in the East division.

Crosby, 33, was held off the scoresheet in Pittsburgh's 2-0 loss to the Islanders Sunday.