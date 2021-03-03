Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, upping the number of players on the list to four, pending test results from Anaheim and the Los Angeles Kings.

Coyle becomes just the second Bruins player added to the protocol, and first since Karson Kuhlman spent the first two days of the season on the list in January.

He also becomes the 132nd player to spend at least one day in the protocol.

Coyle's addition comes a day after Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby and Nashville's Ryan Johansen entered the protocol.