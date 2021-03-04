The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated Sidney Crosby from the COVID Protocol Related Absence list ahead of Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Crosby missed Tuesday's game against the Flyers while on the list.

Crosby is tied for the team lead in goals (7), assists (11) and points (19) in 20 games.

Assistant coach Todd Reirden has passed the COVID Protocol, and is cleared to return to his regular duties tonight at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins also recalled forwards Anthony Angello and Josh Currie from the taxi squad.