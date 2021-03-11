Justin Bieber's new music video is a tribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs

Justin Bieber released a new music video on Wednesday, and Toronto Maple Leafs fans are going to want to watch.

The 27-year-old Canadian-born superstar released the music video to go along with Hold On, his latest hit single. Bieber called the video "a love letter to the Maple Leafs" and it features footage from Scotiabank Arena -- where the Maple Leafs play in Toronto -- that includes game highlights and Bieber interacting with his friends on the team. The video also features the team having snowball fights and hanging out with fans in public.

A love letter to the @MapleLeafs. Special thanks to the Leafs and the @NHL #HoldOn https://t.co/1uB0buLl3r — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) March 10, 2021

Hold On was released March 5 as the fourth single from Bieber's sixth studio album Justice, which is set to be released March 19.

Bieber has been expressive in his love and support for the Maple Leafs before, and his friendship with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner is well-known. In December 2019, Bieber posted a selfie with the two of them and former Maples Leafs defenseman Tyson Barrie.

Matthews and Bieber were also part of an Instagram Live in the early days of quarantine in 2020.

Bieber -- who also appeared at Maple Leafs home games in the past, isn't the only Canadian proud of his hometown team. Fellow superstar Drake has been the Toronto Raptors' official "global ambassador" since 2013 and is a fixture on the team's sidelines.