The NHL is investigating an incident in which one of its referees was caught saying he "wanted to give" the Predators a penalty in their win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

With 15:04 left in the second period, Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson was called for tripping Red Wings defenseman Jon Merrill in the offensive zone, even though replays showed that Merrill embellished the fall to draw the call.

The referees officiating the game were veterans Tim Peel and Kelly Sutherland. Peel appeared to call the penalty on Arvidsson from center ice.

With 12:42 remaining in the second period, the Nashville broadcast captured audio from an on-ice official saying, "It wasn't much but I wanted to get a f------ penalty against Nashville early."

The NHL told ESPN that it is "taking a look at" the incident.

Nashville won the game 2-0. Both teams were whistled for three penalties, while the Predators took a fourth for putting the puck over the glass in the third period.