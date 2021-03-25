The Canadian government is expected to reduce its federal quarantine from 14 days to seven days for NHL players traded from U.S. teams, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

The NHL league office has yet to receive official notification from the government, though it is expected ahead of the April 12 NHL trade deadline. The new seven-day quarantine, which should help open up the trade market, will include additional testing for players.

CBC first reported on the government's decision. The NHL's seven teams in Canada formally requested these measures from their respective provincial governments earlier in the season.

There has been only one trade this season featuring a player from a U.S.-based team being moved to Canada: Pierre-Luc Dubois was sent from Columbus to Winnipeg in January. Though the Jets requested an exemption, it was only approved by Manitoba and not the federal government. Dubois was forced to quarantine for 14 days before joining the team and sustained a lower-body injury after his second game back.

The NHL has had to work closely with the Canadian government during the pandemic, as the border remains closed for nonessential travel -- the driving force behind having an All-Canadian division for the 2021 season.