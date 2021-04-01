The Vancouver Canucks will not play for at least a week after three members of the team were placed in the NHL's COVID protocols, the league announced Thursday.

The NHL said in a statement that Canucks games have been postponed until April 8. Two players -- Adam Gaudette and Travis Hamonic -- and a member of the coaching staff went on the league's protocol list Wednesday. The earliest the Canucks can practice is Tuesday.

A total of four games, including Wednesday's previously announced postponement against the Calgary Flames, will be affected. Vancouver had also been scheduled to face the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and for two games against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday and Tuesday.

The resumption of practice and games is pending further test results, the NHL said.