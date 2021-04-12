Greg Wyshynski and Emily Kaplan break down the trades that have happened and teams that could be looking to make a deal as we near the NHL trade deadline. (4:07)

The 2021 NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Monday, but teams have already done a fair amount of dealing.

That includes Pierre-Luc Dubois heading to the Jets, with Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic joining the Blue Jackets on Jan. 23. More recently, the Islanders traded for Devils veteran Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac, the Avalanche bolstered their goaltending depth with Devan Dubnyk, and the Lightning boosted their Stanley Cup repeat chances by trading for defenseman David Savard.

Follow along here as all the moves are made around the league, from the blockbusters down to the trades involving minor league players and picks. Trades are listed chronologically, with the newest deals on top.

April 11

Penguins get: F Jeff Carter

Kings get: conditional 2022 third-round pick, conditional 2023 fourth-round pick

Bruins get: F Taylor Hall, F Curtis Lazar

Sabres get: F Anders Bjork, 2021 second-round pick

Islanders get: D Braydon Coburn

Senators get: 2022 seventh-round pick

Maple Leafs get: G David Rittich

Flames get: 2022 third-round pick

Bruins get: D Mike Reilly

Senators get: 2022 third-round pick

Maple Leafs get: F Nick Foligno, F Stefan Noesen

Blue Jackets get: 2021 first-round pick (TOR), 2022 fourth-round pick (TOR)

Sharks get: 2021 fourth-round pick (TOR)

Canadiens get: D Jon Merrill

Red Wings get: F Hayden Verbeek, 2021 fifth-round pick

Devils get: D Jonas Siegenthaler

Capitals get: 2021 conditional third-round pick

April 10

Lightning get: D David Savard, D Brian Lashoff

Blue Jackets get: 2021 first-round pick (TB), 2022 third-round pick (TB)

Red Wings get: 2021 fourth-round pick

Avalanche get: G Devan Dubnyk

Sharks get: D Greg Pateryn, 2021 fifth-round pick

Panthers get: D Brandon Montour

Sabres get: 2021 third-round pick

April 9

Avalanche get: D Patrik Nemeth

Red Wings get: 2022 fourth-round pick

Maple Leafs get: F Riley Nash

Blue Jackets get: 2022 seventh-round pick

April 8

Blackhawks get: F Brett Connolly, D Riley Stillman, F Henrik Borgstrom, 2021 seventh-round pick

Panthers get: D Lucas Carlsson, C Lucas Wallmark

April 7

Islanders get: F Kyle Palmieri, F Travis Zajac

Devils get: F A.J. Greer, F Mason Jobst, 2021 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick

April 2

Blackhawks get: F Vinnie Hinostroza

Panthers get: F Brad Morrison

March 29

Senators get: F Mike Amadio

Kings get: D Christian Wolanin

March 27

Kings get: F Brendan Lemieux

Rangers get: 2021 fourth-round pick

March 26

Canadiens get: F Eric Staal

Sabres get: 2021 third-round pick, 2021 fifth-round pick

March 24

Ducks get: F Alexander Volkov

Lightning get: F Antoine Morand, 2023 seventh-round pick

March 20

Avalanche get: G Jonas Johansson

Sabres get: 2021 sixth-round pick

March 12

Blue Jackets get: D Mikko Lehtonen

Maple Leafs get: G Veini Vehvilainen

Feb. 15

Maple Leafs get: F Alex Galchenyuk

Hurricanes get: F Egor Korshkov, D David Warsofsky

Feb. 13

Blue Jackets get: F Gregory Hoffman

Hurricanes get: 2022 seventh-round pick

Senators get: F Ryan Dzingel

Hurricanes get: F Cedric Paquette, F Alex Galchenyuk

Jan. 27

Senators get: F Jack Kopacka, 2022 seventh-round pick

Sharks get: D Christian Jaros

Sharks get: F Jack Kopacka

Ducks get: D Trevor Carrick

Jan. 23

Jets get: F Pierre-Luc Dubois, 2022 third-round pick

Blue Jackets get: F Patrik Laine, F Jack Roslovic

Jan. 19

Wild get: D Ian Cole

Avalanche get: D Greg Pateryn

Jan. 12

Senators get: F Clark Bishop

Hurricanes get: D Max Lajoie