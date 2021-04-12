The 2021 NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Monday, but teams have already done a fair amount of dealing.
That includes Pierre-Luc Dubois heading to the Jets, with Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic joining the Blue Jackets on Jan. 23. More recently, the Islanders traded for Devils veteran Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac, the Avalanche bolstered their goaltending depth with Devan Dubnyk, and the Lightning boosted their Stanley Cup repeat chances by trading for defenseman David Savard.
Follow along here as all the moves are made around the league, from the blockbusters down to the trades involving minor league players and picks. Trades are listed chronologically, with the newest deals on top.
April 11
Pittsburgh Penguins-Los Angeles Kings
Penguins get: F Jeff Carter
Kings get: conditional 2022 third-round pick, conditional 2023 fourth-round pick
Boston Bruins-Buffalo Sabres
Bruins get: F Taylor Hall, F Curtis Lazar
Sabres get: F Anders Bjork, 2021 second-round pick
Ottawa Senators-New York Islanders
Islanders get: D Braydon Coburn
Senators get: 2022 seventh-round pick
Toronto Maple Leafs-Calgary Flames
Maple Leafs get: G David Rittich
Flames get: 2022 third-round pick
Boston Bruins-Ottawa Senators
Bruins get: D Mike Reilly
Senators get: 2022 third-round pick
Toronto Maple Leafs-Columbus Blue Jackets-San Jose Sharks
Maple Leafs get: F Nick Foligno, F Stefan Noesen
Blue Jackets get: 2021 first-round pick (TOR), 2022 fourth-round pick (TOR)
Sharks get: 2021 fourth-round pick (TOR)
Montreal Canadiens-Detroit Red Wings
Canadiens get: D Jon Merrill
Red Wings get: F Hayden Verbeek, 2021 fifth-round pick
New Jersey Devils-Washington Capitals
Devils get: D Jonas Siegenthaler
Capitals get: 2021 conditional third-round pick
April 10
Tampa Bay Lightning-Columbus Blue Jackets-Detroit Red Wings
Lightning get: D David Savard, D Brian Lashoff
Blue Jackets get: 2021 first-round pick (TB), 2022 third-round pick (TB)
Red Wings get: 2021 fourth-round pick
Colorado Avalanche-San Jose Sharks
Avalanche get: G Devan Dubnyk
Sharks get: D Greg Pateryn, 2021 fifth-round pick
Florida Panthers-Buffalo Sabres
Panthers get: D Brandon Montour
Sabres get: 2021 third-round pick
April 9
Colorado Avalanche-Detroit Red Wings
Avalanche get: D Patrik Nemeth
Red Wings get: 2022 fourth-round pick
Toronto Maple Leafs-Columbus Blue Jackets
Maple Leafs get: F Riley Nash
Blue Jackets get: 2022 seventh-round pick
April 8
Chicago Blackhawks-Florida Panthers
Blackhawks get: F Brett Connolly, D Riley Stillman, F Henrik Borgstrom, 2021 seventh-round pick
Panthers get: D Lucas Carlsson, C Lucas Wallmark
April 7
New York Islanders-New Jersey Devils
Islanders get: F Kyle Palmieri, F Travis Zajac
Devils get: F A.J. Greer, F Mason Jobst, 2021 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick
April 2
Chicago Blackhawks-Florida Panthers
Blackhawks get: F Vinnie Hinostroza
Panthers get: F Brad Morrison
March 29
Ottawa Senators-Los Angeles Kings
Senators get: F Mike Amadio
Kings get: D Christian Wolanin
March 27
Los Angeles Kings-New York Rangers
Kings get: F Brendan Lemieux
Rangers get: 2021 fourth-round pick
March 26
Montreal Canadiens-Buffalo Sabres
Canadiens get: F Eric Staal
Sabres get: 2021 third-round pick, 2021 fifth-round pick
March 24
Anaheim Ducks-Tampa Bay Lightning
Ducks get: F Alexander Volkov
Lightning get: F Antoine Morand, 2023 seventh-round pick
March 20
Colorado Avalanche-Buffalo Sabres
Avalanche get: G Jonas Johansson
Sabres get: 2021 sixth-round pick
March 12
Columbus Blue Jackets-Toronto Maple Leafs
Blue Jackets get: D Mikko Lehtonen
Maple Leafs get: G Veini Vehvilainen
Feb. 15
Toronto Maple Leafs-Carolina Hurricanes
Maple Leafs get: F Alex Galchenyuk
Hurricanes get: F Egor Korshkov, D David Warsofsky
Feb. 13
Columbus Blue Jackets-Carolina Hurricanes
Blue Jackets get: F Gregory Hoffman
Hurricanes get: 2022 seventh-round pick
Ottawa Senators-Carolina Hurricanes
Senators get: F Ryan Dzingel
Hurricanes get: F Cedric Paquette, F Alex Galchenyuk
Jan. 27
Ottawa Senators-San Jose Sharks
Senators get: F Jack Kopacka, 2022 seventh-round pick
Sharks get: D Christian Jaros
San Jose Sharks-Anaheim Ducks
Sharks get: F Jack Kopacka
Ducks get: D Trevor Carrick
Jan. 23
Winnipeg Jets-Columbus Blue Jackets
Jets get: F Pierre-Luc Dubois, 2022 third-round pick
Blue Jackets get: F Patrik Laine, F Jack Roslovic
Jan. 19
Minnesota Wild-Colorado Avalanche
Wild get: D Ian Cole
Avalanche get: D Greg Pateryn
Jan. 12
Ottawa Senators-Carolina Hurricanes
Senators get: F Clark Bishop
Hurricanes get: D Max Lajoie