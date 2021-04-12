        <
        >

          NHL trade tracker: Latest deals, rumors, grades for 2021

          play
          Breaking down the NHL trade deadline (4:07)

          Greg Wyshynski and Emily Kaplan break down the trades that have happened and teams that could be looking to make a deal as we near the NHL trade deadline. (4:07)

          7:00 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The 2021 NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Monday, but teams have already done a fair amount of dealing.

          That includes Pierre-Luc Dubois heading to the Jets, with Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic joining the Blue Jackets on Jan. 23. More recently, the Islanders traded for Devils veteran Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac, the Avalanche bolstered their goaltending depth with Devan Dubnyk, and the Lightning boosted their Stanley Cup repeat chances by trading for defenseman David Savard.

          Follow along here as all the moves are made around the league, from the blockbusters down to the trades involving minor league players and picks. Trades are listed chronologically, with the newest deals on top.

          More coverage:
          Grades for every big trade
          Players who could be traded
          Trades we'd like to see
          Team-by-team guide

          April 11

          Pittsburgh Penguins-Los Angeles Kings

          Penguins get: F Jeff Carter
          Kings get: conditional 2022 third-round pick, conditional 2023 fourth-round pick

          Trade grades

          Boston Bruins-Buffalo Sabres

          Bruins get: F Taylor Hall, F Curtis Lazar
          Sabres get: F Anders Bjork, 2021 second-round pick

          Trade grades

          Ottawa Senators-New York Islanders

          Islanders get: D Braydon Coburn
          Senators get: 2022 seventh-round pick

          Toronto Maple Leafs-Calgary Flames

          Maple Leafs get: G David Rittich
          Flames get: 2022 third-round pick

          Trade grades

          Boston Bruins-Ottawa Senators

          Bruins get: D Mike Reilly
          Senators get: 2022 third-round pick

          Toronto Maple Leafs-Columbus Blue Jackets-San Jose Sharks

          Maple Leafs get: F Nick Foligno, F Stefan Noesen
          Blue Jackets get: 2021 first-round pick (TOR), 2022 fourth-round pick (TOR)
          Sharks get: 2021 fourth-round pick (TOR)

          Trade grades

          Montreal Canadiens-Detroit Red Wings

          Canadiens get: D Jon Merrill
          Red Wings get: F Hayden Verbeek, 2021 fifth-round pick

          New Jersey Devils-Washington Capitals

          Devils get: D Jonas Siegenthaler
          Capitals get: 2021 conditional third-round pick

          April 10

          Tampa Bay Lightning-Columbus Blue Jackets-Detroit Red Wings

          Lightning get: D David Savard, D Brian Lashoff
          Blue Jackets get: 2021 first-round pick (TB), 2022 third-round pick (TB)
          Red Wings get: 2021 fourth-round pick

          Trade grades

          Colorado Avalanche-San Jose Sharks

          Avalanche get: G Devan Dubnyk
          Sharks get: D Greg Pateryn, 2021 fifth-round pick

          Trade grades

          Florida Panthers-Buffalo Sabres

          Panthers get: D Brandon Montour
          Sabres get: 2021 third-round pick

          Trade grades

          April 9

          Colorado Avalanche-Detroit Red Wings

          Avalanche get: D Patrik Nemeth
          Red Wings get: 2022 fourth-round pick

          Toronto Maple Leafs-Columbus Blue Jackets

          Maple Leafs get: F Riley Nash
          Blue Jackets get: 2022 seventh-round pick

          April 8

          Chicago Blackhawks-Florida Panthers

          Blackhawks get: F Brett Connolly, D Riley Stillman, F Henrik Borgstrom, 2021 seventh-round pick
          Panthers get: D Lucas Carlsson, C Lucas Wallmark

          April 7

          New York Islanders-New Jersey Devils

          Islanders get: F Kyle Palmieri, F Travis Zajac
          Devils get: F A.J. Greer, F Mason Jobst, 2021 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick

          Trade grades

          April 2

          Chicago Blackhawks-Florida Panthers

          Blackhawks get: F Vinnie Hinostroza
          Panthers get: F Brad Morrison

          March 29

          Ottawa Senators-Los Angeles Kings

          Senators get: F Mike Amadio
          Kings get: D Christian Wolanin

          March 27

          Los Angeles Kings-New York Rangers

          Kings get: F Brendan Lemieux
          Rangers get: 2021 fourth-round pick

          March 26

          Montreal Canadiens-Buffalo Sabres

          Canadiens get: F Eric Staal
          Sabres get: 2021 third-round pick, 2021 fifth-round pick

          Trade grades

          March 24

          Anaheim Ducks-Tampa Bay Lightning

          Ducks get: F Alexander Volkov
          Lightning get: F Antoine Morand, 2023 seventh-round pick

          March 20

          Colorado Avalanche-Buffalo Sabres

          Avalanche get: G Jonas Johansson
          Sabres get: 2021 sixth-round pick

          March 12

          Columbus Blue Jackets-Toronto Maple Leafs

          Blue Jackets get: D Mikko Lehtonen
          Maple Leafs get: G Veini Vehvilainen

          Feb. 15

          Toronto Maple Leafs-Carolina Hurricanes

          Maple Leafs get: F Alex Galchenyuk
          Hurricanes get: F Egor Korshkov, D David Warsofsky

          Feb. 13

          Columbus Blue Jackets-Carolina Hurricanes

          Blue Jackets get: F Gregory Hoffman
          Hurricanes get: 2022 seventh-round pick

          Ottawa Senators-Carolina Hurricanes

          Senators get: F Ryan Dzingel
          Hurricanes get: F Cedric Paquette, F Alex Galchenyuk

          Jan. 27

          Ottawa Senators-San Jose Sharks

          Senators get: F Jack Kopacka, 2022 seventh-round pick
          Sharks get: D Christian Jaros

          San Jose Sharks-Anaheim Ducks

          Sharks get: F Jack Kopacka
          Ducks get: D Trevor Carrick

          Jan. 23

          Winnipeg Jets-Columbus Blue Jackets

          Jets get: F Pierre-Luc Dubois, 2022 third-round pick
          Blue Jackets get: F Patrik Laine, F Jack Roslovic

          Trade grades

          Jan. 19

          Minnesota Wild-Colorado Avalanche

          Wild get: D Ian Cole
          Avalanche get: D Greg Pateryn

          Jan. 12

          Ottawa Senators-Carolina Hurricanes

          Senators get: F Clark Bishop
          Hurricanes get: D Max Lajoie