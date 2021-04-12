The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired forward Mattias Janmark from the Chicago Blackhawks for a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft, sources told ESPN's Emily Kaplan. Chicago also sends a fifth-round pick next year for Vegas' third-rounder.

Chicago had scratched the 28-year-old from Sunday's game with an eye toward Monday's trade deadline. Although the Blackhawks are close to playoff contention, they are in the midst of a youth movement.

Janmark was a depth forward for the Stars for the first four seasons of his career, never breaking the 40-point mark. But he surprised in Chicago, even earning time on the power play. He paid back the bigger role with 10 goals and nine assists in 41 games.

The Golden Knights are gearing up for a deep run in the playoffs. They are currently in second in the West Division, four points behind the Avalanche.

Janmark is a low-risk rental for the stretch since he'll be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

This is the second straight season the Blackhawks and Golden Knights have hooked up at the trade deadline. Last year, Chicago sent goaltender Robin Lehner to Vegas for goalie Malcolm Subban. Lehner re-signed with the Golden Knights in the offseason.