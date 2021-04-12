The Los Angeles Kings signed forward Alex Iafallo to a four-year, $16 million contract extension on Monday -- just hours before the league's trade deadline.

The 27-year-old Iafallo was getting interest from other teams, but the Kings and Iafallo's agent, Lewis Gross, were able to hammer out a deal to keep the winger in Los Angeles. The Kings have fallen out of playoff contention and already sent veteran center Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh for draft picks.

Iafallo has 11 goals and 14 assists in 39 games this season and has been promoted to a regular top-six role. The winger most regularly plays on Los Angeles' top line alongside captain Anze Kopitar.

Iafallo, an Eden, New York, native, is in the final year of a two-year, $4.85 million deal with the Kings and was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Iafallo, who played collegiately at University of Minnesota-Duluth, signed with the Kings as an undrafted free agent in 2017.