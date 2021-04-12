The Florida Panthers paid a bigger price for Sam Bennett than the Boston Bruins did for Taylor Hall, sending a 2022 second-round pick and 2020 second-rounder Emil Heineman to the Calgary Flames for the 24-year-old forward and a sixth-rounder.

"Sam is a skilled and versatile forward who plays the game with a great level of competitiveness, physicality and leadership," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "He is a young player who possesses solid experience in the postseason and will be an exciting addition to our lineup."

The trade, completed before Monday's deadline, came less than a day after Boston acquired Hall from the Buffalo Sabres for Anders Bjork and a 2021 second-round pick.

Bennett has never quite lived up to the expectations of being taken No. 4 -- right behind Leon Draisaitl -- in the 2014 draft. His best season was his first full one in 2015-16 when, as a 19-year-old, he had 18 goals and 18 assists in 77 games. He hasn't equaled that production since and had only 12 points in 52 games last year.

Still, Bennett will be a restricted free agent after this season, so the commitment to the center is not high. Bennett, like many Flames, is struggling this season with 12 points in 38 games, and he's a minus-14.

