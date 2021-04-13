The 2021 NHL trade deadline did not have the high volume of trades that characterized the past few seasons. But some significant players did change teams, including Taylor Hall to the Bruins, Kyle Palmieri to the Islanders, Nick Foligno to the Maple Leafs, Anthony Mantha to the Capitals, David Savard to the Lightning, and Mattias Janmark to the Golden Knights.
The entire West Division is off on Tuesday night, but six teams currently occupying playoff spots in the other divisions will hit the ice looking to bolster their playoff chances this evening. That includes the Lightning visiting the Predators. The Lightning lead the season series 6-1, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had a 36-save shutout to lead Tampa Bay to a 3-0 victory in their most recent matchup.
Elsewhere, Hall will be with the Bruins as they take on his former team, the Sabres; due to postponements, these teams have played only twice so far this season, with the Bruins winning both. Tuesday's game is the first of six remaining between the clubs.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoffs races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
East Division
Kaplan impressed with multiple East teams getting better
Emily Kaplan breaks down the NHL trade deadline, including how the Bruins, Islanders and Capitals improved their teams.
Washington Capitals
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 13)
Playoff chances: 99.1%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 14
Next game: @ BOS (Apr. 15)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 15)
Playoff chances: 98.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 13)
Playoff chances: 76.3%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: @ NJ (Apr. 13)
Playoff chances: 16.9%
Tragic number: 27
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 13)
Playoff chances: 9.6%
Tragic number: 26
New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. NYR (Apr. 13)
Playoff chances: 0.2%
Tragic number: 18
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 26
Regulation wins: 7
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: @ BOS (Apr. 13)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 8
Central Division
Red Wings strike first 24 seconds into the third period
Adam Erne taps in the pass from Michael Rasmussen in the Red Wings' 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 15
Next game: @ NSH (Apr. 13)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. NSH (Apr. 15)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 14
Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 13)
Playoff chances: 99.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. TB (Apr. 13)
Playoff chances: 48.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: @ DET (Apr. 15)
Playoff chances: 15.1%
Tragic number: 24
Dallas Stars
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 13)
Playoff chances: 37.2%
Tragic number: 26
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 15)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 16
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 36
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. CHI (Apr. 15)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 13
North Division
Anderson's goal puts Canadiens up for good
Josh Anderson shoots one past Jack Campbell as the Canadiens double up the Maple Leafs 4-2.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. CGY (Apr. 13)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 14
Next game: @ OTT (Apr. 14)
Playoff chances: 99.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 14
Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 16)
Playoff chances: 96.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. CGY (Apr. 14)
Playoff chances: 89.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: @ TOR (Apr. 13)
Playoff chances: 8.1%
Tragic number: 22
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. EDM (Apr. 16)
Playoff chances: 6.2%
Tragic number: 28
Ottawa Senators
Points: 32
Regulation wins: 10
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. WPG (Apr. 14)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 13
West Division
Tuch skates through the Kings' defense for the go-ahead goal
The Golden Knights go ahead for good on Alex Tuch's great individual effort against the Kings.
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 14
Next game: @ STL (Apr. 14)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 15
Next game: @ LA (Apr. 14)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 14)
Playoff chances: 99.1%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 14)
Playoff chances: 41.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: @ MIN (Apr. 14)
Playoff chances: 34.1%
Tragic number: 26
San Jose Sharks
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 14)
Playoff chances: 16.5%
Tragic number: 26
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. VGK (Apr. 14)
Playoff chances: 8.7%
Tragic number: 25
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 33
Regulation wins: 8
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 14)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 15
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if they win the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 26
Regulation wins: 7
2. Ottawa Senators
Points: 32
Regulation wins: 10
3. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 33
Regulation wins: 8
4. New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
5. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 11
6. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 36
Regulation wins: 13
7. Calgary Flames
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 15
8. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
9. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
10. San Jose Sharks
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 12
11. Dallas Stars
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 13
12. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 15
13. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
14. New York Rangers
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 16
15. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 13