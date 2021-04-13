        <
        >

          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Which teams have the inside track on postseason, draft lottery after trade deadline

          play
          Who are the winners and losers of the NHL trade deadline? (4:17)

          Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski go in depth about their winners and losers of the NHL trade deadline. (4:17)

          7:43 AM ET
          Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN.
          The 2021 NHL trade deadline did not have the high volume of trades that characterized the past few seasons. But some significant players did change teams, including Taylor Hall to the Bruins, Kyle Palmieri to the Islanders, Nick Foligno to the Maple Leafs, Anthony Mantha to the Capitals, David Savard to the Lightning, and Mattias Janmark to the Golden Knights.

          The entire West Division is off on Tuesday night, but six teams currently occupying playoff spots in the other divisions will hit the ice looking to bolster their playoff chances this evening. That includes the Lightning visiting the Predators. The Lightning lead the season series 6-1, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had a 36-save shutout to lead Tampa Bay to a 3-0 victory in their most recent matchup.

          Elsewhere, Hall will be with the Bruins as they take on his former team, the Sabres; due to postponements, these teams have played only twice so far this season, with the Bruins winning both. Tuesday's game is the first of six remaining between the clubs.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoffs races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          East Division

          play
          1:05

          Kaplan impressed with multiple East teams getting better

          Emily Kaplan breaks down the NHL trade deadline, including how the Bruins, Islanders and Capitals improved their teams.

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 13)
          Playoff chances: 99.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ BOS (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 98.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 13)
          Playoff chances: 76.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ NJ (Apr. 13)
          Playoff chances: 16.9%
          Tragic number: 27

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 13)
          Playoff chances: 9.6%
          Tragic number: 26

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. NYR (Apr. 13)
          Playoff chances: 0.2%
          Tragic number: 18

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 26
          Regulation wins: 7
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ BOS (Apr. 13)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 8

          Central Division

          play
          0:24

          Red Wings strike first 24 seconds into the third period

          Adam Erne taps in the pass from Michael Rasmussen in the Red Wings' 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ NSH (Apr. 13)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. NSH (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 13)
          Playoff chances: 99.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. TB (Apr. 13)
          Playoff chances: 48.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ DET (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 15.1%
          Tragic number: 24

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 13)
          Playoff chances: 37.2%
          Tragic number: 26

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 16

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 36
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. CHI (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 13

          North Division

          play
          0:18

          Anderson's goal puts Canadiens up for good

          Josh Anderson shoots one past Jack Campbell as the Canadiens double up the Maple Leafs 4-2.

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. CGY (Apr. 13)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ OTT (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 99.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 16)
          Playoff chances: 96.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. CGY (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 89.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ TOR (Apr. 13)
          Playoff chances: 8.1%
          Tragic number: 22

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. EDM (Apr. 16)
          Playoff chances: 6.2%
          Tragic number: 28

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 32
          Regulation wins: 10
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. WPG (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 13

          West Division

          play
          0:29

          Tuch skates through the Kings' defense for the go-ahead goal

          The Golden Knights go ahead for good on Alex Tuch's great individual effort against the Kings.

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ STL (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ LA (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 99.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 41.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ MIN (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 34.1%
          Tragic number: 26

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 16.5%
          Tragic number: 26

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. VGK (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 8.7%
          Tragic number: 25

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 8
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 15

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if they win the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 26
          Regulation wins: 7

          2. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 32
          Regulation wins: 10

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 8

          4. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11

          5. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 11

          6. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 36
          Regulation wins: 13

          7. Calgary Flames

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 15

          8. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14

          9. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 12

          11. Dallas Stars

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13

          12. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 15

          13. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13

          14. New York Rangers

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 16

          15. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13