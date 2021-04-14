        <
          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Who will win the West Division's fourth playoff spot?

          Arvidsson notches a pair as Predators rout Lightning

          Viktor Arvidsson records two goals in Nashville's 7-2 win over Tampa Bay. (0:49)

          7:31 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          One of many unique aspects of the 2021 NHL season is that teams are playing all of their regular season games against division opponents -- and those divisions were realigned for this season as well. They will continue this intradivisional format through the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs. In other words, these teams are quite familiar with one another.

          In the West Division, three teams have distanced themselves from the pack a bit: the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild all have a 99.1% chance or better of going to the playoffs, per Money Puck.

          And then there's the No. 4 spot.

          After a strong start, the St. Louis Blues -- Cup champions in 2019 -- have left the door open for the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks. And hey, even the Los Angeles Kings still have an 8.5% chance of getting into the postseason bracket.

          All eight West Division teams will be in action Wednesday, starting with the Coyotes-Wild game at 2 p.m. ET, and all the way through Sharks-Ducks at 10:30 p.m. ET streaming on ESPN+.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          East Division

          Mantha scores in his debut, Ovechkin tallies a power-play goal in Caps' rout

          Anthony Mantha makes a positive impression with a goal in his Capitals' debut, and Alex Ovechkin records his 728th career goal in Washington's 6-1 win over Philadelphia.

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 99.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ BOS (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 98.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 98.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 77.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 19.6%
          Tragic number: 25

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 6.5%
          Tragic number: 22

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 14

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 27
          Regulation wins: 7
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 5

          Central Division

          Vatrano's power-play one-timer wins it for Florida in OT

          Frank Vatrano rips a power-play goal in overtime to propel the Panthers to a 3-2 victory over the Stars.

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. NSH (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ TB (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 99.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ CAR (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 61.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ DET (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 9.3%
          Tragic number: 22

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 29.3%
          Tragic number: 23

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 14

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 36
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. CHI (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 11

          North Division

          Gaudreau ends game with winning goal in OT

          Elias Lindholm passes to Johnny Gaudreau, who dekes the goalie and scores the goal to lift the Flames past the Maple Leafs in overtime.

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. WPG (Apr. 15)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ OTT (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 99.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 16)
          Playoff chances: 96.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. CGY (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 92.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 8.5%
          Tragic number: 22

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. EDM (Apr. 16)
          Playoff chances: 2.7%
          Tragic number: 28

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 32
          Regulation wins: 10
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. WPG (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 13

          West Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ STL (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ LA (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 99.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 42.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ MIN (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 33.3%
          Tragic number: 26

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 16.7%
          Tragic number: 26

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. VGK (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 8.5%
          Tragic number: 25

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 8
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 14)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 15

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 27
          Regulation wins: 7

          2. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 32
          Regulation wins: 10

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 8

          4. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11

          5. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 11

          6. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 36
          Regulation wins: 13

          7. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14

          8. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11

          9. Calgary Flames

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 12

          11. Dallas Stars

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 13

          12. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 15

          13. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13

          14. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 17