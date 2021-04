Anthony Mantha makes a positive impression with a goal in his Capitals' debut, and Alex Ovechkin records his 728th career goal in Washington's 6-1 win over Philadelphia. (0:33)

The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Conor Sheary to a two-year, $3 million extension, general manager Brian MacLellan announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Sheary, who signed a one-year, $735,000 deal with the Capitals on Dec. 23, has 11 goals and 8 assists this season.

In 365 career regular season games with the Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres, the 28-year-old Sheary has 169 points (83 goals, 86 assists). He won Stanley Cup titles with the Penguins in 2016 and '17.